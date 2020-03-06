It’s rained only three times in the last few months.
It seems it rained for 45 days the first time, 36 days the next time and now it has for three days straight.
All around we see the evidence of prolonged rain such as trees are easily coming down with the softened ground, the inability to do anything in the yard and even contractors having a tough time keeping up with schedules on builds.
Many of these do not affect most, but the rain has affected everyone’s driving.
In the past rain would cause us to slow down. Not being able to see and fear of hydroplaning followed by an accident made us keep two hands on the steering wheel and a lighter foot on the gas pedal.
It appears we have grown complacent, forgetting to slow our automobiles when the roads become slick with water. The many days and nights of rain have blinded us into thinking we can drive as if it’s dry. The daily rain has created a bad habit. We have forgotten what to do while driving on wet roads.
Look around and there have been many small accidents due to the weather. Some have been minor fender benders caused by not being able to stop as quickly as on dry roads. Others have been from hydroplaning across wet roadways when wheels lose contact with the road and drivers lose ability to control vehicles.
We can prevent these accidents by remembering driving basics. When it’s raining, slow down.