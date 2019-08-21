Just like the Beach Boys sang back in 1963, it’s important to “Be True to Your School.”
Back in the day, showing school spirit and being at the Friday night football game was so important, and this year, we urge you to bring back that school spirit.
Football season is right around the corner with the season officially kicking off Thursday for Tallapoosa and Coosa county schools and it’s important to support your local teams, for a myriad of reasons. Athletics not only bring in money that can help provide a better education to our youngsters, but they can also up morale among our area teenagers, which is never a bad thing.
Tickets to football games cost just a few bucks, and it’s a great way to spend your Friday nights. Although a lot of high school kids wouldn’t be caught dead with their parents at the football game, it can be a good night of family fun as well. Not only are the players showing off their talents, but there’s also a chance to catch the local marching bands and shout with the area cheerleaders.
It’s also important to remember to support our local teams throughout the year, whether they win or lose. Every coach will tell you football is more than just about the number in the win column at the end of the year. It’s about building up strong young men with good character and sportsmanship, and what better way to reinforce that mentality than by supporting a struggling team?
The good news is, we have a lot of local matchups in the area this year. The annual Dadeville-Reeltown game is one you won’t wanna miss, and Horseshoe Bend even heads to Tiger Stadium to kick off the season. Plus, Central Coosa is still in an area with the Rebels and Generals, and Benjamin Russell has a lot of must-see games on the schedule.
It’s a good time to be a football fan.