It seems trivial but a simple “I love you” to loved ones means a lot to all involved.
How many times have we heard from friends and loved ones they wished they had one last conversation with a friend or family member? How many times have we had the same idea ourselves? “If we could go back in time, I would say those three little words. ‘I love you.’”
We have heard now-Auburn voice Andy Burcham say he never told his best friend Rod Bramblett he loved him. Suddenly Bramblett was taken from us and Burcham couldn’t tell Rod in person.
Those conversations we have not finishing in “I love you” can haunt some of us to our grave. Maybe things are uneasy because of a misunderstanding or confusing conversation. In the end, those are small, petty things.
Maybe we’ve been in a fight with a loved one for quite some time and just don’t know how to start talking again. But, hear it from us — whoever needs to hear it — do it before it’s too late.
Maybe we are afraid to say them because we feel it expresses a love like a husband and wife share but that is different.
Maybe we are afraid to say them to an aging grandparent because we feel we are saying goodbye.
Ending a conversation with those little words sets everyone at ease. It sets aside those tense feelings after a slight disagreement. It puts us at ease leaving behind a grandparent, perhaps for the last time.
But how do we start?
We all will soon be going to gatherings with co-workers, friends and family. We have an opportunity over the holidays to say the three simple words. At first it may be hard, but it will become easier and easier each time.
So, remember, instead of saying “Goodbye,” say “I love you.”