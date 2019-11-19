We all love a deal but at what cost?
Many of us will scour the internet for the best deals during the holidays, and if we can’t find it online we will travel miles to make the purchase. But have we looked at the other costs involved when we shop somewhere besides here?
Many of our local businesses sponsor many activities we are proud to have in Alexander City. We have youth sports where local businesses help defray the costs. The Alexander City Arts Council brings concerts and productions to the area and local businesses help yet again to defray the costs. We have Jazz Fest that attracts everyone it seems and it’s free, but guess how it is paid for?
You guessed it — local businesses and individuals pay for it.
When you ask why isn’t there this type of restaurant in town are you willing to support it?
When you ask why can’t you find this item in Alexander City, are you willing to support the business that keeps it in stock?
When you are scouring the internet for that deal, is that extra dollar or two savings worth it?
Is saving a couple dollars on sales tax worth the drive for a purchase?
If you think it is, then don’t question when a business has to curtail its sponsorship of activities due to slower business or worse yet, shut its doors.