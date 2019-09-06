September is nationally recognized as Self-Improvement Month.
We always set goals in January to improve ourselves in one way or another, whether it’s quitting a bad habit, meeting our goal weight, going to church more, being nicer to people, doing more volunteer work or community service or other goals.
How long do we stick to them? Some of us not long. Some of us stick to them year-round and reach our goals.
Alexander City personal trainer Michelle West set herself a goal to complete the Run the Year challenge which entails running or walking 2,019 miles in 2019.
West completed the challenge at the end of August -— way ahead schedule as she had until the end of the year.
That’s impressive.
We could all learn a little bit from West.
Maybe fitness isn’t your thing but there is something you could improve on. There’s something we could all improve on.
As local columnist Elsie Hickman wrote in this week’s column for The Outlook, if we aren’t trying new things or taking risks, we aren’t growing. If we aren’t making a direct effort to improve ourselves, it isn’t going to happen.
Hickman said we often go along in our lives and get stuck in the day-to-day operations of life and forget to learn new skills or try new activities.
It’s true.
It can be hard to set aside time to devote to yourself but it’s crucial to do so. Make it a priority to self-improve. It’s important to make time for people in our lives but it’s just as important to make time for ourselves. Make a list of things you want to improve on and work on one per month until you achieve those things.
Tackle something you’ve never done before or improve on a hobby you already enjoy.
Improve yourself. You’re worth it.