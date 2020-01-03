Wearing a seat belt should be a no-brainer. Alabama law now requires all occupants of a vehicle to be buckled up, even in the back seat, and that’s legislation we’re proud passed.
For adult drivers, statistics show seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45%.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Troopers investigated cases where 22 individuals lost their lives on Alabama roadways during the 13-day travel period over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday.
Among those killed was a 4-year-old, who died in an Etowah County crash. The others killed included 10 drivers, nine passengers and one pedestrian. One motorcyclist, who was using a helmet, also was killed.
Unfortunately, of the 20 individuals killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, ALEA knows 14 of them were not using seat belts or restraints.
Seat belt usage can greatly increase someone’s chance of survival. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration thousands of lives could be saved annually if all passenger vehicle occupants older than 4 years used safety belts. Plus local first responders have told us that time and time again.
Wear your seat belt — every trip, no matter how far you’re going and no matter what seat you’re sitting in. It’s a vital key to survival and highway safety.
We hurt for these families who have lost loved ones and all we want to do is educate others on how important seat belt usage is. It could truly save your life. Let’s do what we can do eliminate senseless deaths that might could’ve been lives saved.