State report cards were released Friday and both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools showed growth. Alexander City Schools’ grade increased from an 80 to 85 and Tallapoosa County Schools’ grade increased from 78 to 86.
Alexander City Schools received a 63 in academic achievement, 89.88 in academic growth, 89.33% graduation rate, 86.67% college and career readiness and a 7.06 in chronic absenteeism. Tallapoosa County Schools received a 59.04 in academic achievement, 95.86 in academic growth, 92.7% graduation rate, 83.26% college and career readiness and a 9.06 in chronic absenteeism.
What’s impressive is both schools systems’ grades were higher than the state’s overall score of 84. The schools are about or above the average, showing they’re part of the standard.
It’s great to see improvements to 85 and 86. Obviously this is not a stopping point and both superintendents plan to keep improving the schools’ grades each year.
This shows what hard work and studying can do. Alexander City superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is emphasizing a culture of learning this year with teachers and students, which will help.
“That (score) shows that our teachers and our students understand the direction we want to go and it’s upward,” Lankford said.”
The county schools are also at work with their students. Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle attributes the score increase to lower chronic absenteeism.
“We are extremely, extremely proud of the work our schools and the central office of the work they’ve done,” Windle said.
We applaud the schools’ teachers, staff and students for their hard work and look forward to what they can further accomplish.