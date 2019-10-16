Alexander City was the place to be Saturday with Oktoberfest and the Aero Warrior car show. Both events brought out locals and out-of-towners with live music, food and entertainment.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation programs and special events supervisor Megan Blake estimated about 5,000 people attended the 39th annual Oktoberfest at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. She said she thought it went wonderful and is not sure how to top next year’s festival, which will be bigger since it will celebrate four decades of Oktoberfest.
The Aero Warrior car show was part of reunion hosted by the Wellborn Musclecar Museum. The car show had live music and drew about 800 people downtown, according to Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat.
Jeffcoat said in a statement everyone she spoke to thought downtown was beautiful and people were friendly.
“It was wonderful seeing that many people downtown walking around, shopping with our merchants and enjoying our bars and restaurants,” Jeffcoat said. “We really appreciate (Wellborn Musclecar Museum owner) Tim Wellborn and his staff for making this possible for our community.”
It was great to see so many people enjoy downtown together. When everyone comes together, it’s an amazing feeling.
We need events like these to relax and enjoy each other’s company. The events had great turnouts and made for a fun Saturday.
We want to thank Alexander City Parks and Recreation, Wellborn Musclecar Museum and Main Street Alexander City for the fun-filled day.