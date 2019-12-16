Decorations help make the holiday season a magical time of year. Area storefronts right now are full of color and twinkling lights, and similar imagery is on display at area homes.
Designing holiday displays can be a great way for families to spend time together. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), around 90% of Americans decorate their homes for the holidays.
When trimming the tree and decorating this holiday season, families must keep safety in mind. A little planning and some precautionary measures can go a long way.
Here are some tips:
• Do not overload outlets.
• Never exceed the maximum number of light strands that can be attached together.
• Use lights and products that have been tested for safety.
• LED lights should be used whenever possible. Such lights consume less energy and run cooler than other bulbs.
• ESFI states candles start almost 50% of all decoration fires. Minimize the risk by using candles only when they can be monitored. Artificial candles can be used in place of real candles.
• Check for freshness in live trees. A fresh tree will last longer and is less of a fire hazard than an old tree.
• Place Christmas trees at least 3 feet away from all heat sources, including fireplaces and heaters.
• Use decorations that are non-combustible or made from flame-resistant materials.
• Pay attention to the age recommendations of decorations to see if they can be used in homes with young children. Some items, however common, are choking or strangulation hazards.
• When hanging decorations at high heights, make sure the ladder is secured and have a spotter who can hold the ladder and pass items up safely.
• Outdoor electric lights and decorations should be plugged into circuits protected by ground fault circuit interrupters.
• Keep stockings far away from open flames.
Safety is more important than any decor this season. Be cautious.