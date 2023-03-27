The Outlook staff attended the Tallapoosa County Republican Party Spring Social Thursday and listened to several guest speakers discuss Alabama politics, including Alabama State Sen. Jay Hovey (R-Auburn).
The Outlook staff attended the Tallapoosa County Republican Party Spring Social Thursday and listened to several guest speakers discuss Alabama politics, including Alabama State Sen. Jay Hovey (R-Auburn).
The 2023 session of the Alabama Legislature began March 7 with a special session, which consisted of distributing a final round of federal COVID-19 relief money throughout the state.
One comment in particular Hovey said really stuck with our reporters — particularly a monetary figure.
Gov. Kay Ivey called the special session specifically to appropriate the $1 billion worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds, and according to Hovey, $660 million, more than half that money, will fund infrastructure projects in the state.
As rural Alabama residents, we hope to see those funds potentially support the rejuvenation of our roads, bridges and highways, especially in rural areas where it is most needed.
During the same meeting, State House Rep. Ben Robbins echoed a need for a legislative priority for rural Alabama overall and we couldn’t agree more. As a staff, we have had people who called a big city home and now small-town Alex City too, we think some of the basic investments in communities, such as roads, factor into growth and quality of life just as much as new businesses or industry coming to town.
Our own reporter William Marlow has had to replace five tires since moving to Alex City and nearly had an accident a month ago from a piece of metal slashing one of those tires. We want investments in infrastructure as well as additional initiatives to protect our streets from debris and litter.
You don’t have to travel far in a rural place to find neglected infrastructure, whether along Comer Street’s bumping juts in Alex City or the giant pothole we pass every time on my way to Dadeville.
We applaud Ivey announcing last summer $2 million in state funding would be awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects, and the funding is now made possible under the Rebuild Alabama Act. However, we still have a long road to go.
