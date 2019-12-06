As you may have seen on the front page of today’s Outlook and will read more in the sports section starting on Page B1, the Reeltown Rebels lost the AHSAA Class 2A Football Championship to Fyffe. While it was a devastating 56-7 loss, there’s still a lot of good things to say about the Rebels.
The Rebels hit it out of the park this season regardless of Friday’s outcome. Reeltown scored 514 points this season. That’s impressive.
Making it to the championship is an achievement itself. Reeltown won in overtime last week 29-28 against Leroy to prove it belonged in the final. Reeltown’s regular season was perfect until its game against Ranburne where it lost by one point.
The last time the team won a state championship was in 2009. Coach Matt Johnson called the team a special group earlier this week, and we agree. He said the players were focused on the championship throughout practice. They never gave up. They worked hard and put in the effort this season to get where they are today.
Whatever happened at the game happened, and we know the boys and whole community feel a lot of disappointment, but we have to give them a lot of credit for making it all the way to the end. They were up against tough competition in a stellar Fyffe team and it’s not all about the “W.”
Reeltown may have lost Friday, but that doesn’t take away any of their accomplishments from the season. The players have been working hard this offseason and all their efforts showed through all of it.
While winning the championship game is obviously preferable to losing, we are incredibly proud of this team and applaud their season-long efforts.