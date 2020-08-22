Football is back and things seem a little more right in the world. While this season will certainly present many changes and challenges, we are grateful to see our area athletes be able to compete after all the hard work put in.
The school administrations have the tough — and ongoing — job of doing the best to keep kids, parents and staff safe. The Alabama High School Athletic Association has done the same but also left a few guidelines up to individual systems, as it’s aware no two schools are the same.
What works for one may not work for another and vice versa.
As of now, Benjamin Russell High School has reduced its stadium capacity to 50% and at the Alexander City Board of Education meeting this week, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the plan is to reevaluate that number as time gets closer to the Wildcats’ first home game. It may be more greatly reduced.
The marching band has also put in tons of time and effort practicing this summer and most bands are limited in travel. The respective schools decide how many visitors to allow, if any. But halftime shows will still go on.
It’s not ideal for the students who are dedicated to their skills; it’s not ideal for parents who may not get to see their kids play or perform in every game and it’s certainly not ideal for the community who thrives on supporting its local teams.
However, it’s what is best to keep everyone safe. The Outlook stands behind the tough decisions being made at the benefit of the community.
In these unknown times, there really is no right or wrong answer and everyone is doing the best he or she can.
We’re just happy Friday nights are back in action and wish all fall athletes the best of luck on this season. We’ll be cheering you all on and hope you can make it the best it can be.