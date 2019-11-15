Are you cold when you step outside during this weather? When you have to put gas in your car and stand at the pump with the harsh, cold wind blowing on you, isn’t it miserable? Aren’t you thrilled the moment you step back into your heated home? These are questions you need to keep in mind this winter if you have pets outside.
Put yourself in their paws for a minute and realize how brutal cold weather can be for an animal.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It’s a common belief dogs and cats can tough out the cold better than humans can because they have fur and, according to the AVMA, it’s not true. Just like us, they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia in freezing temperatures.
If left outdoors for too long in freezing temperatures, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed, according to the ASPCA.
Check your dog or cat’s paws frequently for signs of cold-weather injury, such as cracked pads or bleeding. The AVMA also recommends getting your pet checked out at the vet to make sure it doesn’t have arthritis or anything that would be even more bothered by the cold.
Get your animal a coat or sweater when you take it on a walk. Don’t you like to have a coat on when you’re outside?
Additionally, just like in the summer, cars can be dangerous for animals. If you leave them alone in a car during the winter, it can be dangerous as cars act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and can cause animals to freeze to death.
Plus, cats like to crawl up into the hoods of cars because the engine keeps them warm, and this can be deadly for them.
At the very least, make sure your outdoor pets have shelter. Bedding should be thick and dry and changed after it rains.
Protect your pets and remember, if you’re cold, they’re cold.