Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle was in town this week to share some tips with area leaders on recruiting business and industry.
We think it’s great Battle came to Alexander City to share his expertise with those who are in charge of helping our area thrive. After all, he’s seen great success recruiting jobs to his area over the last decade. Battle said the Huntsville-Madison County area is averaging 200 new jobs a month. Now that’s something we could use.
We know officials with the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, area city officials and many others are hard at work to make our cities and county better every day. But we could certainly use the tips.
What’s interesting is the fact the population of Alexander City has dropped only slightly since the demise of Russell Corp. You know what that tells us? We truly do live in an incredible, one-of-a-kind community. People still want to be here, despite the area not having as many jobs as it once did.
Now it’s up to area officials to do everything they can to continue to work hard to recruit industry and business. It’s up to them — and each and every citizen — to make our area the most desirable place to plant roots for businesses and families alike.
That means those of us running area businesses, those of us encountering strangers in the supermarket and everyone in between needs to be a friendly face and brag on our area. If we want to see our area improve, that’s one of our jobs as residents of this community.
Battle said it’s crucial to work together, have great school systems and have property in hand before a potential business or industry comes here to visit.
We have great education systems and a great asset with Central Alabama Community College being right in our backyard. And we already know Lake Martin and Highway 280 are great assets.
We’ve still got improvements to make all across the board but we’ve got so much potential here in our area. Now bring on the growth.