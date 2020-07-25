The most wonderful time of year in Alexander City is supposed to be kicking off soon with the annual Sun Festival, but we got word Friday morning it has been postponed yet again.
While it was unfortunate news to hear, we know it was the right move made by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
The eight-day festival consists of up to 40 events in a week and with social distancing protocols and other logistical challenges to pull off a festival of this magnitude with many indoor events while also remaining safe, it just isn’t a good idea right now.
The chamber believes the health and safety of participants, hosts and volunteers is most important and we couldn’t agree more. COVID-19 has made things hard on all of us and forced many of us to make difficult decisions, but just because they’re difficult and unfortunate doesn’t mean they’re not the right decisions to make.
Sun Festival is an economy booster for Alexander City so we applaud the chamber for deciding to postpone the event, despite any hurt it may cause. The good news is, the chamber plans to host Sun Festival at a later date this fall if the pandemic calms down.
Plus, Jazz Fest is still on. The music festival is hosted in large outdoor grass venues where social distancing is possible.
There are so many things the coronavirus has taken from us but the important thing to remember is everyone’s health. Would we rather miss out on an event for now or lose a loved one? It’s an easy answer.
We look forward to Sun Festival’s new date, whenever that may be, and know our area can continue to prosper despite any challenges thrown its way.