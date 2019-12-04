The idea of more lakefront property being developed is a good thing. The fact it would be in the limits of Alexander City is even better.
Russell Lands on Lake Martin is asking for Wicker Point to be annexed into Alex City as it plans to develop 1,500 acres. The lake-side development in the city limits would bring an increase in taxes supporting services of Alex City. A new lakefront development can also mean more jobs, more spending on construction materials and fuel and — we’re assuming here — more retail outlets and restaurants to support the development.
We are now living during a unique time in history where highly compensated workers have the ability to work online from home, allowing people to live wherever they like.
A new 1,500-acre lake shore neighborhood inside the city limits of Alexander City is sure to bring new residents, and frankly, those who can afford to live on the Lake Martin shoreline will have disposable income to spend in other parts of our city. That provides new revenue to local business as well as our schools and our city government.
Russell Lands on Lake Martin vice president and counsel Steve Forehand didn’t reveal too much about the plans for the development, especially in regards to amenities, but look at the company’s existing properties: a golf course and country club at Willow Point, a marina at The Ridge, two restaurants, a grocery store and public events spaces at Crossroads which support the The Ridge, Windermere and Windover and other nearby developments.
Looking around at other recreational destinations across the world, we hope these same amenities come with a Wicker Point development. With those amenities come more jobs, more opportunities for local business people and tax collections.
All of that is a win for our community.
While some may say the development is for only a few to enjoy, The Outlook sees it differently. The development of Wicker Point is a chance to provide more for the citizens of Alexander City, Tallapoosa County and the area as a whole through jobs and revenue.
Our community appears to be on the brink of a big, new win, and as a community we should support it and look to all the positives it could bring our city.