It was unfortunate The Outlook had to report the news of the murder of Marquis Ferrell on Saturday night.
But one good thing did come from the incident. The public aided the Alexander City Police Department. Not only did residents in the area of 900 K Street tend to Ferrell until paramedics could arrive, but residents provided information to the police aiding in a quick arrest.
Many do not like to be involved in investigations and think police can just magically solve a case.
The truth is, police and investigators need our help. We call law enforcement officers because they were not there when something happened. They can go on only what information they are given.
The Outlook wants to encourage everyone to cooperate with law enforcement. They can only protect us when they are provided accurate information.
Wednesday investigators with the ACPD were still working the case taking the information and verifying statements and other information. Some might say police need only one or two people for a case. When it gets to trial that might be the case but when an incident happens, investigators would rather have too much information than none. Without information, police officers and investigators can’t work a case; they can’t determine what happened; they can’t determine a suspect.
ACPD chief Jay Turner was thankful for the information and help on the scene late Saturday night.
“When police arrived, citizens were already rendering aid to Ferrell prior to the arrival of EMS,” Turner said. “The community was very active in relaying information about the incident.”
The Outlook wants to thank those who helped Saturday night. We also want to encourage everyone to be cooperative with local police and sheriff’s departments. If you see something, say something. You might think it is small, but it might be the piece of the puzzle law enforcement needs to make us safer.