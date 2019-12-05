Get into the Christmas spirit with local holiday events.
Monday’s annual Christmas parade was everything needed to kick off the Christmas season. It was bright, loud and included multiple marching bands, dance groups and floats from the community. It was a fun time and another great addition to area Christmas events.
There are plenty of activities to do for getting into the spirit of the season in Tallapoosa County and we encourage everyone to take part.
Alexander City Theatre II is performing John Jake’s “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Benjamin Russell’s auditorium. The show is a different version that puts Charles Dickens in the play as a character telling the story to the audience.
Dadeville will continue its Christmas celebrations with the sixth annual “Spirit of a Hometown” Christmas parade at noon Sunday. There will be arts and crafts booths and inflatable houses starting at noon before the parade starts at 3 p.m.
Main Street Alexander City and Alexander City’s Parks and Recreation Department are hosting a downtown Christmas event at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Pictures with Santa, a holiday market, cookie decorating and more will be available free of charge.
Christmas is a fun time to spend with friends and family, so these events are only helping spread cheer.
It’s good to have these events to get in the spirit and keep it going. It also makes the area more active in the off season of Lake Martin.
Make sure to go out and have fun; these groups are offering these activities for a reason.