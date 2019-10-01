We are all guilty of it — blaming someone else.
It seems to come up a lot when we look to the police and courts especially when a sentence is issued by a judge.
“Was it enough?” seems to be the theme.
Some of us blame the cops for letting criminals back on the street; others blame the district attorneys and others blame the judges.
But who is really to blame?
Have any of us really looked at what guides police and the courts? It’s the laws passed by those in Montgomery.
We blame the police for letting someone out of jail before trial. Almost all are granted some form of bail. It is a promise that person will show up for trial. Some alleged crimes are not allowed bail. All of that is determined by laws passed in Montgomery and Washington D.C.
We blame the judge for not locking someone away for a crime. Guess what the judge is doing — following laws passed by the representatives in Montgomery we elect.
Are they given some leeway? Yes, but the leeway is defined by the laws. The outcome is also argued by attorneys from all sides with the judge deciding within the guidelines presented by lawmakers.
When we see a sentence, it is not arbitrary. A judge just doesn’t pull it out of the air.
So when we see something we don’t like in how law enforcement handles a crime, how the crime is prosecuted or how a judge issues a sentence, think about how much is determined in Montgomery throughout the process.
Instead of pointing fingers just at police and judges, do some homework and make sure blame is being placed correctly.