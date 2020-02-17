Teachers only want what’s best for our children.
Many parents are confused about the current methods for many things being taught at school, especially math and science. There is news story after news story about teachers needing help from parents to reinforce what is presented to students in the classroom.
Yes, as a parent it can be confusing but there are still ways to help our students.
Children love to be smarter than their parents, so play dumb.
Yes the new math can be confusing to those of us who memorized multiplication tables but the grouping method is not so bad. It actually gives a third-grader a method to solve 4,239 multiplied by 789. While grouping may be slow, it works.
For parents, slow down and listen to your child. Have your child show you how groupings work to solve the problem 7 times 3. Parents know the answer is 21 but instead of blurting the answer out, let your student show you how he or she gets to the result. You will quickly realize groupings is not so bad.
In the process of helping with a child’s school work, the parent is spending quality time with his or her child. That quality time helps with behavior issues and builds a better bond between the student and parent.
Parents should listen to educators. The biggest thing they are asking for is parents encouraging their children to try the things children learn in the classroom. In the end, we will be better off for it.