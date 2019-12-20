You might not always agree with the editorial content on this opinion page.
And you know what? Here at the newspaper, we don’t always agree with it either. That’s the purpose of this page — to share different viewpoints.
We want to share as many different opinions as we can and we hope to highlight views that represent many of our readers as well as views our readers disagree with.
If you have a bone to pick with anything that runs on this opinion page, please join in and share your opinion. That’s exactly what we want.
We want to know what you think about local, statewide and national politics. We want to hear what you think, and we don’t mind if your opinion is different than any of ours.
President Donald Trump was the third president in history to be impeached. We’re sure readers have something to say about that. Whether you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent or something in between, we want to hear what you think.
It doesn’t matter if our readers agree or disagree with you. Everybody has an opinion and we are all entitled to our own.
We’d love to feature your thoughts and opinions right here on this page as space allows.
Letters to the editor can be sent to editor@alexcityoutlook.com. You can also send us a guest column, which can be up to 600 words. Include a headshot of yourself so we can run it alongside your name.
Start the conversation. Stir up some issue — local, statewide or countrywide. Suggest some solutions. We want to hear it all.