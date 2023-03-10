It is fascinating how the deer population in Alex City and Dadevile survives with how many dead carcasses line the roads around the towns.
There is not a day that goes by where the spilled out innards of a deer line some road or highway between Dadeville and Alex City.
Red and black guts are more common than orange cones on a daily commute to and from anywhere within the cities. And it is not only deer.
Foxes, coyotes, possums and raccoons are constantly piled in lifeless heaps on the pavement. Most of them lay there for weeks until one day they just magically disappear, leaving a bloody stain where they used to reside.
A young buck decided one night it would be a fun game to run out in front of our sport editor Henry Zimmer’s car on his way to cover a Coosa basketball game. It in fact was fun for neither him or the deer.
His car was totaled and the deer’s life came to a dramatic end, by way of a pistol shot to the head.
Henry got a new car out of the exchange — eight model years newer — but we still cannot help but think of all the other people that must deal with this.
Deer are so skittish and scared of just about everything, but when a one ton screaming metal vehicle comes their way, they suddenly decide to play hopscotch.
Apparently deer run in front of cars because they get scared. We think it is because they don’t like basketball.
Also, what is the timetable on picking up a dead deer? A couple guys picked up my dead deer and got it processed that night, but when is the call made to scoop up the mangled fox on the street that has been picked at by flies for weeks?
We feel bad for the local wildlife. We know they do not mean it. But there is no way we are the only ones who experiences this.
