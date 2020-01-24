In a time where it seems so many of us are divided — whether it is by politics, social differences, opposing beliefs or something else — it’s always nice to see people coming together.
Thursday evening a variety of people gathered at SL Alabama as it hosted a celebration for Seollal, or the Lunar New Year. Community leaders and other guests were there along with SL Alabama employees.
It was a good mix of people and they may not share the same beliefs or traditions but they shared one thing in common Thursday: respect.
Guests watched as SL Alabama employees participated in a traditional Korean ritual to honor their heritage and ancestors. Even though it isn’t something all are accustomed to, all respected the tradition and paid homage as well.
It didn’t matter what color anyone was. It didn’t matter where anyone came from. It didn’t matter what anyone believed or what their religion was. It certainly didn’t matter which way they leaned politically.
All that mattered was a group of Alexander City residents came together as one to celebrate something together and enjoy the fellowship of one another.
It should serve as a gentle reminder that we should take in the highest regard: Life is precious and it’s too short for fighting. It’s too short to be hateful to someone because they are different than you, believe the opposite of what you do or support something you’re totally against.
People are people and we are on this planet to spread love, not hate. God asks us to love our neighbors and we shouldn’t take that order lightly.
Today, be kind and spread kindness to everyone around you. Maybe one of these days we’ll all catch on.