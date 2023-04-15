If you’ve read comments on The Alexander City Outlook’s Facebook page recently, you’d know that yes, in fact, you do have to subscribe to read our stories.
If you’ve read comments on The Alexander City Outlook’s Facebook page recently, you’d know that yes, in fact, you do have to subscribe to read our stories.
Newspapers are actually a business just like anyone else. Similar to a hamburger at Jake’s or an outfit at a local boutique, newspapers’ product is news stories.
Just like Jake’s has to pay an employee to flip that burger or the boutique has to pay its designers for new clothes, newspapers have to pay people to create the paper. In all three cases, that cost is given back to the consumer.
Remember that phrase, “Support local businesses,” applies just as much to The Outlook as it does anyone else. We are a small local business — in fact, we are the oldest local business in all of Tallapoosa County. We employ only a handful of people, almost all of whom live, eat and shop in our communities every day.
There is a lot more that goes into a newspaper than meets the eye. It’s not just a story you see on Facebook — which, by the way, I wouldn’t recommend asking Jake for a free burger because you saw it on Facebook either.
It’s extremely disheartening to read over and over, every day, how annoyed people are to pay to read our product. Our reporters put a lot of time and thought into those stories; our composing team makes it look good; and our advertising department works hard to make sure it’s all possible. But people think it should be free for everyone?
Here’s a solution: Go ahead and start your own free newspaper. Feel free to be on call 24/7, answering emails on the vacation you rarely get to take, and spending your Christmas Eve in the newsroom. By all means, you can try to establish the relationships we have, including with our readers, city officials, community leaders and more. You can listen as people berate you constantly about what you didn’t do right or your “agenda” when they don’t even know who you are as a person. You’re more than welcome to have to worry about who has your personal cell phone number and who knows where you live.
We have a fantastic editorial staff who love their jobs and this newspaper, but it’s a hard job. It’s a tough task. The least our community could do is support us back.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.