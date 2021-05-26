It’s no secret that Alexander City has been courting Publix for years.
There is no confirmation yet whether a $25-million retail development that could be approved by the Alexander City City Council on Tuesday will be anchored by Publix, although the developer has confirmed the development will be anchored by a 47,000-square-foot grocer and has worked with Publix numerous times in the past.
Regardless, the grocery anchor is just one piece of this proposal. There are nine other retail stores planned as part of this development, with another junior anchor retail store possible in the future. In all, this development would bring at least 10 stores, and with it, numerous jobs.
And the best part is, the city is not footing the bill to bring this development to town.
If the council does approve the agreement, they will be “giving away” up to $7.5 million in sales tax rebates over 10 years, but that is a small price to pay for the impact the development could have.
The rebates don’t include taxes allocated for schools, roads or the sportsplex, so those items will see immediate revenues from any sales tax generated.
In addition to the jobs created, a new shopping center like this makes our city more attractive for potential residents and visitors, while increasing the quality of life or current residents and expanding the tax base for the city.
Sure, the city’s general fund won’t see profits for up to a decade. That only shows the vision that the council has not for where we are today, but where we will be 10 years from now.
“Opportunity cost” is the loss of potential gains from other alternatives, and signing away $7.5 million in sales taxes could be seen as an opportunity cost. But without the incentives, this development wouldn’t be planning to locate here at all.
The true opportunity cost lies in not sealing the deal and keeping our city moving forward.