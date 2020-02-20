It’s no secret some businesses have closed in Alexander City. It’s always sad to see a business close its doors but we choose to look at things in an optimistic way. An empty building means a place for a brand new business to be able to plant roots.
That’s exactly what two local residents are up to now as Bobby Walton and Kevin Spencer are preparing to open Nub Chuckers Axe Throwing in downtown Alexander City in March.
We are so happy to see this announcement. The business will be housed in the former chamber building that has been vacant and that is a win for our town.
Plus, it’s another entertainment option for people in our community. We have restaurants, bars, a bowling alley, movie theater and more. Soon we’ll have outdoor mini-concerts then even bigger events such as Jazz Fest and Sun Festival. But to add something like axe throwing, which is in a unique category all on its own, is really exciting to see.
Not only is this great for the folks who already live here, but it’s a selling point for people looking to move to the area.
Potential residents, especially younger people, are looking for good schools, places to eat and fun things to do. We believe axe throwing, which Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari called “the latest trend,” is a perfect addition to Alexander City’s resume.
We hope everyone will support this business and patronize it when it opens in March. We also hope residents speak positively about this business opening rather than harping on the ones that have closed.
Better things are yet to come. New doors always open. Let’s cheer on our city and what we do have until then.