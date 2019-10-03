There are some people who live on long after they die — people who made such a difference during their lifetimes it’s impossible to ever forget them.
The late Alexander City Mayor Jim Nabors was one of those special people.
He did so much for the community for so many years and it made a difference. We were reminded of Nabors’ legacy Wednesday as Russell Medical presented a plaque of a proclamation to two of Nabors’ sons honoring him and everything he did.
“We wanted to recognize a man who meant so much to this organization,” Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said. “We all lost a great friend; we all lost a great leader; and from a community standpoint too we lost an amazing individual who devoted so many days, so many years, so many hours to not only his community but certainly to this hospital. He had a passion for it.”
Passion like that isn’t easily forgotten. Nabors had a huge heart for this community.
“He’s very humble,” Nabors’ son Chris Nabors said. “This is Alex City. He gave back to Alex City for anything. He was superintendent of the (Alexander City) school board; he was on the board at the hospital. He gave everything he had to this city; that’s why he ran for mayor.”
We are proud Russell Medical’s board of directors passed this resolution and presented it to Nabors’ sons this week. It hurts to be reminded of what a great man we lost but it is a warm feeling to remember what an impact he made in Alex City.