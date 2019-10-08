Take a look at your paycheck. Chances are you have a deduction for health insurance.
But do you know what you get with that insurance? Do you know how much and what is actually covered?
Most don’t. Health insurance through your employer is great and needed but the medical industry has made it so the patient doesn’t have much coverage.
Sure it covers a trip to the doctor’s office with a co-pay but if tests are run a deductible has to be met.
What happens when you cannot put off a medical procedure?
What happens when a surgery is needed?
Nowadays it is common practice to have deductibles in the thousands of dollars then copays beyond that. A simple outpatient surgery can cost an individual $5,000 out of pocket.
Can you cover an unplanned $5,000 expense?
Take a look at our area where $10 an hour jobs are common. By the time you put a roof over your head, food on the table, clothes on your back and a simple car payment, there isn’t room for much else.
How many of us are putting off medical needs because we cannot afford them?
All the figure heads need to come together and figure something out. If they don’t, many are one medical situation away from bankruptcy.