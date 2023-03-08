It seems like a long time before the next presidential election in 2024. To us, it feels like President Joe Biden is barely through half of his term — and he is.
However, the election season already seems to have started.
But we advise you to get ahead of the game.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, time has been playing tricks and it seems like things are here before you know it. The election will be no different. Yes, it’s 18 months away now, but this is best time to start learning.
This is when you may really start to understand what the biggest issues are this election cycle and what things might be most important to you. It’s a time to study a multitude of candidates and really get to know these politicians before they become the president of the United States.
Everyone knows how important voting is, and voting turnouts have trended upward in the last year or so. But voting blind is almost as bad as not voting at all — notice we say, “Almost.”
Lots of people, especially in Alabama, choose a straight Republican ballot, and that’s certainly your choice. But are you sure you know what you are even voting for? Is every candidate on the Republican side really going to fight for your best interests?
The same goes for Democrats. It’s important to really study each candidate and not just who they are, but also what that position does. Do you know what the attorney general does in Alabama? Are you aware of how important your vote for a Supreme Court justice really is?
