T
oday is a worldwide day of love and there is a lot of pressure that surrounds it.
Those who have a lover to care for feel pressured to buy something extravagant or put on an extra special date night.
Valentine’s Day can also make those who don’t have significant others feel quite lonesome. Plus if you’re someone whose significant other has passed away or are someone who is going through a breakup, today can make you simply want to crawl in a hole and hide.
We want to remind everyone today is simply another day. It doesn’t mean your love life is doomed if you don’t have a special date night planned with that special someone you’ve yet to meet, and it doesn’t mean you should be sad all day long. Single people may question things and feel inadequate. People in relationships may get so much anxiety over what to buy or do they may just hang it up and call it quits.
Here’s what we think: We encourage everyone to celebrate and love themselves and others around them — today and every day.
For those who do have significant others to love and cherish, good for you. However, remember today is not the only day to show love to your significant other. As Dr. Gerald Hallmark and Lizi Arbogast both write in their columns on today's Opinion page, we don’t need a holiday to show people we love them every single day.
For those who are alone today, don’t let this holiday consume you or define you. Be kind and positive and love yourself and others. That’s a motto simple enough to live by and one we believe can get anyone through today and the days ahead.