A lot of times when someone is urged to vote who typically doesn’t, you’ll hear the argument, “Well, national politics don’t affect me.” Or, “My vote doesn’t matter; my voice won’t be heard.”
While The Outlook has always been an advocate of voting because your vote ultimately does matter and your voice can be heard, that message becomes that much truer when it’s a local election. On Page A2, you’ll get a chance to learn more about Tommy Spraggins and Woody Baird, who have both announced their intentions to run for Alexander City mayor.
In August, the two — along with potentially others who haven’t put their names in the hat yet — will run for arguably one of the most important jobs locally and certainly a job that has the power to affect you, the people, directly.
City councilmembers are also up for renewals in August’s elections, and these are once again men and women who will listen to your opinions and try to make real change.
Being in a small town, there’s a good chance you know at least one city councilmember; maybe he or she is even your friend. You’ve probably met the mayor at a town event or have seen him around the city. These are real people just like you or me, and through them, your voices can be heard.
If you’re not already, make sure you register to vote. We’ve seen many local elections lately — and in fact many state and national elections too — that have come down to the wire, so every vote count — especially yours.