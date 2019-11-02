Things are looking a lot brighter for downtown Alexander City. Lights were recently installed by Main Street Alexander City on trees throughout the downtown area.
Some people have griped and groaned this is a waste of money; others have said the year-round lights take away the magic of the holiday season. Others like it and are on board. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions but we believe this was a good investment by Main Street. It looks nice but the real catch is this lighting is more than meets the eye.
Studies have shown lighting programs make people feel safer so they are more apt to walk down a well-lit street. More foot traffic means more businesses for our shops and restaurants in downtown, helping improve our local economy and our local business owners — who, please remember, are our neighbors, family, church members and friends. Why not throw something else at them that may help their businesses? Plus it helps the overall atmosphere.
Studies have also shown lighting like this improves safety. A review of lighting studies in the United States and United Kingdom found crime decreased by 21% in areas that experienced street lighting improvements.
Main Street is dedicated to improving downtown life as a whole and this is just one of the efforts of the group. It can be hard to be part of a group like Main Street or the city council when you have a whole community judging your every move. However, we hope the community will see the fruits of Main Street’s labor as downtown continues to improve.
This city is trying to get better. Officials are leading the charge trying new things to see what can make a difference. When it comes to revitalizing our city, we hope everyone starts to see the light.