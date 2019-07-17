It’s time to support our local libraries.
Last week at Dadeville City Council’s meeting, Dadeville Public Library director Abbi Mangarelli announced the library and Horseshoe Regional Library need funding to replace their roof before it collapses. Both libraries were built as one building in the 1960s and have had the roof replaced before.
The libraries need $85,000 to replace the building’s flat roof. It needs $100,000 total to fix and replace lighting, windows and HVAC.
The Horseshoe Bend Regional Library has nine other libraries in Tallapoosa, Lee, Coosa and Elmore counties. The Dadeville location serves as administration.
Horseshoe Bend Regional Library director Susie Anderson said the library roof has been leaking a lot lately and she is seeking donations and grants to help.
Libraries can open up worlds for people. They offer free entertainment through textbooks, audiobooks, magazines, videos and more.
Libraries offer free Wi-Fi, computer and printer use for patrons, and visitors can use the library to apply for jobs. Libraries host events for children and teens.
The regional library has a bookmobile that goes around the counties and serves the elderly, homebound and children in preschools.
Most importantly, all of this is free to the public.
Libraries do so much for their communities and now is the time to return the favor. Whether it’s raising awareness to giving $5, anything can help.
Donations can be sent and made out to Horseshoe Bend Regional Library at 205 North West St. in Dadeville.