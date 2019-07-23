We all struggle from time to time.
Life becomes too fast to slow down to cook a meal or bills become a burden.
Let us look to our friends and neighbors and lend a helping hand. It doesn’t have to be giving money.
We could mow a neighbor’s lawn. We could get the garbage can to the street for a neighbor. Taking care of a chore might allow someone to get a few extra hours at work this week to take care of a bill.
We could cook a meal and share with friends.
While it may seem small, those tasks show our appreciation and love for one another. The meal could be the break friends need from a trying time in life. Mowing the lawn could give the property owner a break to deal with more concerning issues in their lives.
If you are the receipt of the small gifts of time, pay it forward.
While doing things to help someone through a tough time is great, lets also give in good times. Be kind to one another and build the spirit that was once all around this great nation.