February is Black History Month and it’s something we’re proud to see being well celebrated here in Alexander City.
Just flip over to Page 5 in this newspaper and you’ll see this weekend alone is slotted with several events commemorating Black History Month.
Our local schools, churches and more are holding events to celebrate the month and make sure we never forget the suffering African-Americans endured or the fight put up by many. For example, we all know Rosa Parks refused to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Being defiant was a risk she was willing to take in order to stand up for an entire race.
Because of her bravery, nationwide efforts were launched to end racial segregation of public facilities.
We should all take a page out of Parks’ book and learn some life lessons here.
First of all, one person can make a difference. Parks did, and so can you.
Second, standing up for those who are too afraid to speak up is powerful. Some people don’t have the guts and aren’t brave enough to speak out on something controversial or something that someone may judge them for or criticize them for. Stand up for them.
Third, everyone is equal and we shouldn’t judge one another or spread hate in a world people like Parks worked so hard to unite.
We hope to see great turnouts at these Black History Month celebrations and are proud for the progress our country has made over the years. There is still much more progress to be made. But just look, we have black people in high governmental power positions when at one time they weren’t even allowed to vote.
That’s a win.