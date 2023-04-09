While not everyone celebrates Easter, we would like to wish those who do a Happy one and to encourage the practice of forgiveness for this Easter season for everyone.
Of course, the scripture from this part of the liturgical year can be interpreted in many ways but one interpretation is the emphasis on mercy. With a holiday celebrating Jesus’ sacrifice, what better way to show love than to offer forgiveness to others and yourself.
The idea of forgiveness can sometimes be cheapened — something to just be used when someone says, “I’m sorry.” But many times, in our life, we are hurt with no words of “I’m sorry” coming our way.
One of the greatest acts a person can do is forgive, even when others don’t show remorse. That doesn’t always mean turning a blind eye, but rather, recognizing when anger is no longer serving anyone and letting it go to make room for compassion.
Oftentimes that means taking stock of what you can control and accepting what has happened has happened. Plenty of times, we struggle to forgive someone because we see a piece of ourselves in them, and we haven’t yet found the strength to forgive our own transgressions.
Mistakes are life. Imperfections are life. Humanity is not without flaw, which might have something to do with why Christ died on the cross.
Sometimes forgiveness starts with giving yourself permission to forgive your own mistakes and shortcomings. There are plenty of times where we don’t feel forgiveness for ourselves is even allowed.
But it can be difficult to believe mercy is something people deserve if you can’t extend it to yourself.
So, on this Easter Sunday, may the season of forgiveness flow and let it start from the light within you — a Happy Easter to all.
