We all make mistakes.
If we were perfect, we would never understand the learning that happens when we make a mistakes. While we can try to be perfectionists, it is how we handle our mistakes that earns the respect of others.
It’s good when someone acknowledges and apologizes when they did something wrong. When they look inside themselves to figure how the mistake was made to begin with is even better. It’s those people who end up being the most successful.
Walt Disney was let go from a newspaper because his editor said he had no imagination or original ideas an editor said. His first attempt at an animation company failed. He was denied financing at first for Disney World. Fifty years later, look at the success Disney had.
Bill Gates started a business called Traf-O-Data which went nowhere and he dropped out of Harvard. But his passion for computers and his vision led him to start Microsoft.
Soichiro Honda first applied to be an engineer at Toyota but he was turned down. Honda started making scooters at home for neighbors. With the help of family and friends, he founded Honda.
Those who claim to never make a mistake probably make more than the average person.
While some can argue, Disney, Gates and Honda didn’t make mistakes, they learned from failure looking inward to find another solution.
Going forward, The Outlook wants to challenge everyone to learn from their mistakes and not make the same one twice. Learn from failures to succeed in the future.
But what might be the biggest thing is when someone acknowledges their mistake, help pick him or her up. We will all be better for it.