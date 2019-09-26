We all get caught up in the thrill of big things such as, a new car, big vacation or big promotion.
While those things are great, many require months and sometimes years of savings to create moments over just a few weeks. Learn to enjoy the small things.
Watch young children play. They could not care less if they are playing with a cardboard box or the newest toy. Yes they might say they want the toy, but they are just as happy with the box. We as adults need to be that way.
A hug from a child reminds us they love us no matter if we got the promotion or not or how new the car is.
Learn to appreciate a meal of leftovers with family or friends. Learn sometimes walking away from argument results in a win even though at the time it may seem like a loss. Learn the time spent with coffee and the Great Book in the morning is never a waste.
While we are taking of ourselves, let’s be reminded others may need a little help in loving.
Share a laugh with them even if you don’t think their joke is funny. They might be trying to break out of a funk and the shared laugh might just be the medicine both of you need. Call up a friend you haven’t talked to in while and catch up.
All these things might seem simple — and they are — but just doing a few things can brighten your life and someone else’s.