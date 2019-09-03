Alexander City’s location means we benefit in many ways because of where we are in relation to other big attractions and what we have right here in our own backyard.
With Labor Day weekend officially wrapped up, we saw the benefits of that over the weekend as our roads, stores and restaurants were more crowded.
Every holiday brings more people to the area because we have the huge asset of Lake Martin. But Labor Day is a little bit different.
Labor Day marks the end of summer and the start of fall, and y’all know what the start of fall means — football.
Auburn will kick off its first home game of the season Saturday and that means more people will be traveling up and down our 280 corridor.
Fans from across the state will take advantage of U.S. Highway 280 to make their way to the Plains to tailgate and see the Tigers play.
Many of those people will choose to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, park their RVs for a night and fill up their tanks and coolers.
In short, it is a big deal to the local economy.
Now, combine that with the flood of people who made their way to Lake Martin for what is traditionally known as the last big weekend of the summer and you can see why this time of year is so crucial to our economy.
That scene, as well as that of orange and blue-clad out-of-towners stopping for goods, will be repeated multiple times in the coming weeks as people get in their last lake trips while the weather is still warm and Auburn’s season gets underway.
Many residents may take the lake and its lure for granted. They too may have become accustomed to game-day traffic and fans rolling through the area. Others may curse the traffic and longer lines at area stores.
Instead of angst, just smile and say “thank you” and “welcome to Alex City” when you run into these folks. They are important to our region’s economy.