Spring break is just around the corner for area students.
Parents must take the needed precautions to make sure their children are cared for but just because it is spring break doesn’t mean learning stops for students.
Every task can be made educational to reinforce what teachers do for our children day in and day out. Simple things like trips to the store can be used to teach math.
A child might ask, “Can I get this?” Parents should already have a budget in mind. Share it with your children. If the item is over budget, don’t just say no; ask how much over the budgeted amount an item is. It is a quick and easy math lesson.
Cutting grass or digging a ditch to install a water line can be educational too.
“What happens when rain runs down the hill to the ditch?” is something a child could ask. It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out it will run into the ditch and from there it depends on the ditch. With all the rain we have had this year it is bound to rain on spring break.
These activities are good for this area but there are even more if you travel. The budget idea works whether it be for a toy or eating out. The ditch idea works at the beach. Talk about a moat around a sand castle and how the water moves around it.
Math and science learning opportunities are limitless. Even reading can lead to discussion of history or how we all interact.
While we are guiding our children through problems in a fun way, we are building the bond so many parents want to have. Lessons at home or during spring break don’t have to be formal to reinforce what teachers do for our students could will lead to lifelong results.