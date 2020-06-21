Juneteenth, recognized June 19, is the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
This is an important day we must recognize and we should use this time for many things.
First, we should look back at the nearly century and a half of progress. There have been so many fearless leaders to pave the road to freedom and equality, and we could never repay them for their sacrifices.
We should also take a moment to imagine what life was like before June 19, 1865 when those enslaved in Texas were told their emancipation had been made formal, even though it actually had been since Jan. 1, 1863.
Our country has grown leaps and bounds since that day but we still have a long way to go in our fight against injustice.
As we pay tribute to this journey, we should also acknowledge the many contributions the black community has made to our society over the years and will continue to make now and in the future.
We also need to educate ourselves about people from different backgrounds and cultures than our own. That being said, it’s crucial to acknowledge the experiences of others to make significant and lasting improvements in our society.
We’re better together and we have to stay united even through hard times that can divide us.
Juneteenth changed not only our country but the entire world. We’ve continued to fight for equality and become more unified, but we must strive to progress moving forward to make our country a better place for all.