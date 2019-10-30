If you’ve been reading The Outlook recently, then you probably know the annual Renew Our Rivers will be held Friday and Saturday.
The Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) works hard every year to publicize the campaign for residents to keep Lake Martin clean. LMRA has partnered with Alexander City Schools for 13 years, 10 of those holding a T-shirt contest with a Stephens Elementary School student’s design on it.
The school held an assembly and art reception to showcase students’ work.
It’s all wrapping up now with the cleanup this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Pick-up locations are Siggers Crossroad, Union boat ramp and Kowaliga and Real Island marinas. A hot dog lunch will be served Saturday and volunteers will get this year’s T-shirt design.
If you have nothing to do this weekend, you should take part. We cause litter so we are responsible for picking it up.
LMRA president John Thompson said the group has picked up 122 tons of trash and more than 500 tires around the lake in previous years. That’s a lot of junk.
While Lake Martin is a tourist spot, locals also enjoy the area. We need to take care of the only planet we’re given and show pride in Lake Martin being our home.
The event is only eight hours total and has four convenient locations. There’s nothing like doing some service to benefit the community.
We hope to see you Friday or Saturday.