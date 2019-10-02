Gov. Kay Ivey’s visit to Radney Elementary School on Monday was brief but still impactful for students.
Ivey was welcomed by principal Marcus Dent, listened to the school band play and gave a short speech. After she spoke, she gave Dent the book “Alabama My Home Sweet Home” by Charles Ghinga and she was presented with art from the students.
Ivey is visiting one school in each county. Ivey visited RES because it is an official Alabama Bicentennial school and the Alexander City Schools’ fine arts showcase this year was state themed.
Ivey’s visit wasn’t lengthy but still something valued for the school and students.
Children who attend RES will remember this moment for the rest of their lives. It’s something for them to hold onto in addition to recognition of their work with the bicentennial art exhibit.
“We knew that we needed to ensure that we included our students in the celebration, so we spread the excitement in every corner of Alabama,” Ivey said.
Ivey’s visit will be remembered after the students move on to Alexander City Middle School with her book she presented to RES.
Ivey encouraged children to reach back to their roots which they did with the fine arts project and because of that the governor recognized them. Students can look back at what they did and see their efforts were rewarded.
It is an honor to have her even think to visit Alexander City and to talk to the next generation of leaders. We hope the students were inspired and continue to work hard.