Employers, families, educators and government officials have all faced some difficult decisions during the COVID-19 outbreak and we don’t have any precedence on how to know what decisions may be right or wrong.
It’s hard, no doubt.
But Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision Thursday to shut down in-school instruction for the remainder of the school year was the right one.
Will our students suffer? Sure. Are educators heartbroken? Certainly. Are parents concerned? Yes. Is this traditional or convenient? Absolutely not.
This means no more sports and likely no more traditional graduation ceremonies or proms. It means no more social experiences children need so desperately. It means no in-person student-teacher interaction. And that’s not all, as there are still concerns yet to be addressed.
But we know without a doubt this is the right path to be on.
As the number of confirmed cases exponentially grows each day throughout the state, so does the need for concern. As Ivey said in Thursday’s press conference, “Folks, this is for real.” While every Alabamian may not agree with everything our governor says, that statement is one we can all agree with.
Keeping children at home instead of in large class groups is the only way to ensure the virus doesn’t continue to spread. April 6 was simply too soon for students and faculty to return to the crowded hallways, cafeterias, gyms and classrooms. This disease isn’t completely predictable, but we do know it spreads from person to person and it’s not going anywhere soon, so we must limit public contact as much as possible.
We stand behind Ivey’s decision, despite all the heartbreak and concerns that come along with it. We know there will be challenges without students in the classroom but ultimately lives are at stake here. Lives are the top priority; everything else will work out.