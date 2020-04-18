Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced Friday he recommends immediately reopening some businesses closed due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order. As of press time Friday, his recommendation had not been approved by Ivey.
If approved, retail stores, restaurants and close contact services such as childcare facilities could reopen.
This is a disservice to all the efforts being made to slow the exposure of COVID-19 around the state. Confirmed cases and reported deaths continue to rise daily and that’s with people leaving their homes only for essential services or as essential workers.
While The Outlook knows the economy is taking a hard hit and we are strong advocates for the survival of local businesses, allowing them to reopen at this time is not a wise decision.
Imagine sending your child to daycare with how ever many other children who you have no idea where they came from or what they’ve been exposed to?
How about trying to stay 6 feet apart while perusing a small retail store or at an entertainment venue or youth athletic facility? It isn’t feasible.
We understand and agree we want life to go back to normal but increasing our chances for exposure by encouraging people to get out, shop and dine amongst each other is not the answer.
Not to mention, what was then the point of the stay-at-home order through the month of April that was enacted to keep Alabamians safe? Does that not matter now?
Ivey should vote down the recommendation until there is more clear evidence it’s safe to once again interact with each other.