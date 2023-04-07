For the past several years, there has been a lot of talk about combining the tourism efforts of Tallapoosa County and Alexander City. For whatever reason, the discussion was tabled two years ago.
For the past several years, there has been a lot of talk about combining the tourism efforts of Tallapoosa County and Alexander City. For whatever reason, the discussion was tabled two years ago.
But the conversation heated back up throughout the community when Lake Martin Tourism Association director Brandy Hastings, who did a fantastic job while she was here, was still under contract despite living in another state. It didn’t make sense to many residents, and it didn’t make sense to us.
Meanwhile, Sandra Fuller is the executive director of Tallapoosa County Tourism Association and does an amazing job from right here at home. However, neither organization has been able to fully reach its potential due to lack of funding. Fuller has maybe one person helping her out, but it’s mostly volunteer based, and we’re not sure who is even employed by Lake Martin Tourism anymore.
What’s even more perplexing is Tallapoosa County and Lake Martin are, stay with us now, the same thing.
The two groups are literally promoting the exact same things, except Lake Martin Tourism tries to stay away from anything off the lake, which, by the way, is the vast majority of Alexander City. So, in reality, it’s probably Alexander City that gets the least amount of tourism attention. It’s all about the lake and the county, rather than our city – which funds Lake Martin Tourism Association.
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president Jacob Meacham has been for the combination of the two and is now putting pedal to the metal to make that happen. The organization would be funded by both Alex City and Tallapoosa County, allowing for more resources all around. Instead of having two associations putting resources toward promoting the same events, a single organization would not only do it better but more cost effectively.
If you agree with us and think the two should combine, contact your council members and commissioners, and let’s make this happen.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.