Both the Lake Martin Innovation Center and the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance are trying to help develop business and industry in the area.
In Wednesday’s Outlook we learned the innovation center is ready to graduate some of its businesses beyond the center and is looking for a space in the community to place them. Last week the LMAEDA said there is need for a spec building to help recruit industries.
Both requests have a common theme — a need for investment.
One is commercial or office space and a graduate tenant from the innovation could be huge for a developer and the community. Who would say no to Microsoft or Apple if they knew in the ’70s what we know now? Maybe they picked a location because their first choice didn’t have space available.
The other is just a metal shell but look at the possibilities. Southwire, is headquartered just two hours away in Carrollton, Georgia and does more the $6 billion in revenue a year in copper and aluminum wiring products, might look. It currently has facilities in north Alabama and along the I-20 corridor. Alexander City is not that far away.
But it all has to start somewhere and somewhere takes money.
Ed Collari is looking for developers and property owners to help businesses grow beyond what they have done at the innovation center. This will likely be more of a private investment but is still needed.
The spec building will require public investment and we should not be negative about such an investment.
We have to help ourselves first. Such investments should lead to bigger things in the future.