It seems everywhere we look a hand is stuck out asking for funding for this or that.
Many are legitimate, some are not. When you see someone putting effort into something, you are more likely to support the cause.
When you look at message boards in the area, many ask why are industries not wanting to come here. Some say people are dropping the ball but take a deeper look.
Is everyone on board in bringing an industry to the area? Are some just sticking their hands out like we see from time to time hoping for a few dollars?
What effort are we putting in?
The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance is trying to help bring industry and jobs to the area. It gets criticized for things just like all of us – sometimes rightfully but most often not.
People here are spoiled to a certain degree, but what investment have we made in ourselves to attract a new industry?
Have we made the effort to make all aspects of the area more attractive to those who make the decisions in these industries?
Have we invested in educating ourselves to add another skill to the toolbox? Are we adding the certification to say we are qualified for the higher paying job?
Building a better employee toolbox is part of the reason for the investment in education in the area. Central Alabama Community College offers many programs to help get certifications and staff can help find ways to fund the classes.
So before we start to point fingers at this person or that organization and sticking our hands out for freebies, let’s make sure we have our house in order and invest in ourselves. We have to train first before an industry can train its workers.