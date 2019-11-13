With the weather change comes changes in health.
Some get the sniffles and colds and others get the flu.
Everyone has their remedies to combat the flu but what about prevention?
The Alabama Department of Public Health offers 10 suggestions to prevent the spread of flu.
First get vaccinated. Healthcare providers and county health departments along with many pharmacies offer a vaccine – many for free.
Second, wash your hands and do it often. Hands need to be washed after coughing, sneezing, going to the bathroom, coming in contact with someone who is sick, touching doors or phones and handling garbage, dishes or laundry.
Third, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper sleeve. Droplets from a cough can travel several feet. Avoid crowds during outbreaks and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
If your fever is 100 degrees or higher, stay home. You can return to a normal routine after you’ve been fever-free without taking fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours.
Other symptoms of the flu can include a dry cough, sore throat, headache, extreme tiredness, runny nose, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and the chills.
The department of public health suggests being proactive by stockpiling supplies before you get sick. Those items include, soap, hand sanitizer, fever-reducing medication, a thermometer, Pedialyte, juices, electrolyte drinks and bottled water, tissue, household cleaning supplies, easily prepared non-perishable food like canned soup. If you have pets, make sure you have food in stock so you don’t have to leave the house.
If you are battling the flu at home and symptoms get worse, call your doctor.
Although these tips are common knowledge, The Outlook wants to remind readers of what you can do as the flu season starts.