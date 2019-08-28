The Lake Martin Area United Way helps fund several nonprofit agencies who assist those in need in our community.
While most of us have heard of United Way, many residents are unaware of all the agencies depending on the funds raised or exactly what they do. Tuesday night served as a chance for area residents to gather and learn about each of the agencies.
The Lake Martin Area United Way has set a goal of raising $535,000 this year and has already raised $119,744.
The need in our community is great so the organization is asking for area residents to help build “Roads to a Better Future” — this year’s campaign theme — and help the United Way raise the funds that will make the work done by 28 agencies possible.
The kickoff event also revealed how much the campaign pacesetter — the City of Alexander City — has raised. The city has raised $33,000 so far and isn’t stopping anytime soon.
It was great to see everyone who showed up at the campaign kickoff event to support the United Way and all of its agencies serving Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.
We all have to work together to raise money for these organizations that can’t run without our help.
This is probably one of the most important years for United Way to make its goal. There is a large need in the community among local charities.
Your donations make sure people in need have the most basic needs like food and shelter at times when they have few other options. From working to end homelessness, provide youth services, promote early learning, offer health services and help older adults, your dollars do great things for our community.
Donate. You’ll be glad you did.